News & Insights

Stocks
NRXS

Neuraxis reports Q3 revenue $667k vs $477k last year

November 12, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis (NRXS), commented, “We are excited about our strong performance in the 3Q24, as revenues increased 40% year over year. Demand for our IB-Stim product is accelerating, as unit sales grew 50% in the third quarter. Our commercialization, based on strong data publication leading to insurance coverage, is beginning to bear fruit. We now have approximately 35 million lives under insurance coverage, with countless payers in the review and policy writing stage.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRXS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRXS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.