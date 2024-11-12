Neuraxis reports Q3 revenue $667k vs $477k last year

Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis (NRXS), commented, “We are excited about our strong performance in the 3Q24, as revenues increased 40% year over year. Demand for our IB-Stim product is accelerating, as unit sales grew 50% in the third quarter. Our commercialization, based on strong data publication leading to insurance coverage, is beginning to bear fruit. We now have approximately 35 million lives under insurance coverage, with countless payers in the review and policy writing stage.”

