NeurAxis, Inc. Set to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

NeurAxis will announce 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, accompanied by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

NeurAxis, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2024, on March 20, 2025, prior to the market opening. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am ET, with access available via a live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website. NeurAxis specializes in neuromodulation therapies for chronic conditions and has an FDA-cleared device called IB-Stim™ for treating abdominal pain related to irritable bowel syndrome in adolescents. The Company is also conducting additional clinical trials for its technology in various pediatric and adult medical conditions. Forward-looking statements in the release caution that future results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

NeurAxis is set to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company has planned a conference call for the financial results, demonstrating commitment to communication with stakeholders.

NeurAxis’ proprietary IB-Stim™ therapy is FDA cleared for treating functional abdominal pain in adolescents, highlighting a validated product in its portfolio.

Ongoing clinical trials for PENFS technology in pediatric and adult conditions suggest potential for expanding their market presence and addressing unmet healthcare needs.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements implies uncertainty regarding the company's financial performance and operational metrics, which may raise concerns among investors.

The mention of risks related to clinical trial results and FDA submissions highlights potential challenges that could impact the acceptance and marketability of their therapies.

The need for a shareholder vote to enable the issuance of Preferred Stock suggests possible concerns regarding financing and capital structure stability.

FAQ

When will NeurAxis report its financial results for 2024?

NeurAxis will report its financial results on March 20, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the NeurAxis conference call?

You can access the conference call via live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.

What time is the NeurAxis conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 am ET on March 20, 2025.

What technology does NeurAxis focus on?

NeurAxis focuses on neuromodulation therapies, particularly the IB-Stim™ technology for chronic conditions.

Is there a way to submit questions during the conference call?

Yes, questions can be submitted via the webcast portal or by emailing NRXS@lythampartners.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NRXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $NRXS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CARMEL, Ind., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, will report summarized financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, for the period ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, before market open. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the same day, Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00 am ET to review the results.







Conference Call Details









Date and Time:



Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00am ET







Live Webcast Information:



Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.neuraxis.com/



or



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ztpz6rwm



. For participants listening through the webcast, questions can be sent in through the portal using the “Ask a Question” link or by emailing questions to



NRXS@lythampartners.com



.







Call-in Information:



Interested parties can also access the live conference call by initially registering at the following



link



. Upon completion of the registration link, call-in participants will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.







Replay



: A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.neuraxis.com/



or



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ztpz6rwm



.











About NeurAxis, Inc.







NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 8-21 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit



http://neuraxis.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company’s stock, public health issues or other events, the Company’s compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company’s clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, the results of the shareholder vote to enable the issuance of the Preferred Stock, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.







Contacts:









Company









NeurAxis, Inc.









info@neuraxis.com









Investor Relations







Ben Shamsian





Lytham Partners





646-829-9701







shamsian@lythampartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.