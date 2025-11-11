NeurAxis Inc Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - NeurAxis Inc (NRXS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$2.12 million. This compares with -$1.76 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $0.81 million from $0.67 million last year.

NeurAxis Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$2.12 Mln. vs. -$1.76 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $0.81 Mln vs. $0.67 Mln last year.

