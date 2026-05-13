Neuphoria Therapeutics (NEUP) Price Target Increased by 38.22% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Neuphoria Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NEUP) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is an increase of 38.22% from the prior estimate of $9.96 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.51% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuphoria Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEUP is 0.05%, an increase of 85.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 279.35% to 1,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 875K shares representing 16.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEUP by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 169K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 155K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEUP by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Diadema Partners holds 50K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 57.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEUP by 48.34% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 47K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

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