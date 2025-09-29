Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. Full Year Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) released Loss for full year of -$0.37 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$0.37 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$15.49 million, or -$18.62 per share, last year.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.37 Mln. vs. -$15.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.23 vs. -$18.62 last year.

