Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. Full Year Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) released Loss for full year of -$0.37 million
The company's bottom line totaled -$0.37 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$15.49 million, or -$18.62 per share, last year.
Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$0.37 Mln. vs. -$15.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.23 vs. -$18.62 last year.
