Neuphoria To Receive $15 Mln Milestone Payment From Merck; Stock Up In Pre-market

February 12, 2025 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP), a late-stage biotechnology company, Wednesday announced that a $15 million milestone payment is due from Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

Shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics are increasing by 20% in the pre-market trading.

Neuphoria has reached its second milestone in its partnership with Merck, earning a $15 million payment.

The agreement allows Neuphoria to receive up to $450 million in future milestone payments for developing and commercializing multiple drug candidates, along with royalties on sales of any approved medicines.

Merck has started a Phase 2 clinical trial by name - NCT06721156 to test the safety and effectiveness of MK-1167, a drug that enhances a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, for treating Alzheimer's disease symptoms. This trial has triggered a payment.

In the pre-market trading, Neuphoria is 20.90% higher at $5.34 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Merck is 0.09% higher at $86.59 on the Nasdaq.

