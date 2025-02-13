News & Insights

Markets
TU

Neumora's Co-founder Paul Berns To Replace Henry Gosebruch As CEO

February 13, 2025 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday said it named Paul L. Berns, the company's co-founder and executive chair of the Board, as chief executive officer and chairman effective February 14, 2025.

Henry Gosebruch, Neumora's current President and CEO will leave the company.

Additionally, Joshua Pinto, will be the president; Bill Aurora, chief operating and development officer; and Michael Milligan chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.