Neumora's Co-founder Paul Berns To Replace Henry Gosebruch As CEO

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday said it named Paul L. Berns, the company's co-founder and executive chair of the Board, as chief executive officer and chairman effective February 14, 2025.

Henry Gosebruch, Neumora's current President and CEO will leave the company.

Additionally, Joshua Pinto, will be the president; Bill Aurora, chief operating and development officer; and Michael Milligan chief financial officer.

