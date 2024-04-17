News & Insights

Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 25.76

April 17, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Neumora Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:NMRA) has been revised to 25.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 24.07 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.99% from the latest reported closing price of 10.96 / share.

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neumora Therapeutics. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 175.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRA is 0.20%, a decrease of 68.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.37% to 43,976K shares. NMRA / Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NMRA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Softbank Group holds 7,647K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 4,461K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 3,399K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST holds 3,309K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,553K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 14.66% over the last quarter.

