Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 25.76

The average one-year price target for Neumora Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:NMRA) has been revised to 25.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 24.07 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.99% from the latest reported closing price of 10.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neumora Therapeutics. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 175.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRA is 0.20%, a decrease of 68.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.37% to 43,976K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 7,647K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 4,461K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 3,399K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST holds 3,309K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,553K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.