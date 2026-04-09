Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) Price Target Increased by 19.25% to 9.33

The average one-year price target for Neumora Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:NMRA) has been revised to $9.33 / share. This is an increase of 19.25% from the prior estimate of $7.82 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 327.79% from the latest reported closing price of $2.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neumora Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 27.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRA is 0.05%, an increase of 37.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.44% to 63,089K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 6,430K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,541K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 89.79% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 6,289K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358K shares , representing an increase of 30.70%.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 4,461K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,674K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 3,617K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 44.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 74.51% over the last quarter.

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