NEUMORA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $NMRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEUMORA THERAPEUTICS ($NMRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, beating estimates of -$0.46 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NMRA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NEUMORA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

NEUMORA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $NMRA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A. LENZ (Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 93,849 shares for an estimated $1,086,984 .

. MATTHEW K FUST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,788 shares for an estimated $370,961 .

. PAUL L BERNS (See Remarks) sold 13,871 shares for an estimated $23,468

DALJIT SINGH AURORA (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 8,565 shares for an estimated $14,347

JOSHUA PINTO (President) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $13,477

MICHAEL LEE MILLIGAN (See Remarks) sold 1,978 shares for an estimated $3,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NEUMORA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of NEUMORA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.