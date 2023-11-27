Neumora Therapeutics Begins Phase 1 Study With NMRA-266 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) announced the initiation of a Phase 1 single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose study evaluating NMRA-266 in healthy adult participants. The company believes that as a selective M4 receptor-positive allosteric modulator, NMRA-266 has the potential to deliver antipsychotic efficacy, while minimizing side effects.

NMRA-266 is an investigational positive allosteric modulator of the M4 muscarinic receptor subtype, a clinically validated target for the treatment of schizophrenia. Neumora exclusively licensed certain intellectual property rights related to NMRA-266 from Vanderbilt University.

