News & Insights

Markets
NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Begins Phase 1 Study With NMRA-266 - Quick Facts

November 27, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) announced the initiation of a Phase 1 single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose study evaluating NMRA-266 in healthy adult participants. The company believes that as a selective M4 receptor-positive allosteric modulator, NMRA-266 has the potential to deliver antipsychotic efficacy, while minimizing side effects.

NMRA-266 is an investigational positive allosteric modulator of the M4 muscarinic receptor subtype, a clinically validated target for the treatment of schizophrenia. Neumora exclusively licensed certain intellectual property rights related to NMRA-266 from Vanderbilt University.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NMRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.