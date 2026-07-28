Neumora Reports Positive Toxicology Data For NMRA-215; IND Planned For Q4 '26

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday released positive pre-clinical toxicology data for NMRA-215, an NLRP3 inhibitor developed for treating obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

NMRA-215 is an oral drug candidate that shows high brain penetration and targets the NLRP3 inflammasome, which has been implicated in several diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. NLRP3-linked neuroinflammation in the hypothalamus has been linked to obesity, and rewiring this neuronal circuitry may decrease appetite in affected individuals.

The company previously carried out a toxicology study over 13 weeks in 142 rats and observed unexpected in-life adverse findings in 5 subjects. However, following a for-cause audit that found numerous discrepancies in critical audit observations, the experiment was repeated on 162 rats over 13 weeks. This study concluded that no in-life adverse findings occurred in the sample group.

Pooling these data with the results from prior 28-day rat, 28-day dog and 13-week dog studies that yielded similar conclusions, Neumora expressed confidence in submitting an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the fourth quarter of this year.

The company also stated plans to begin a Phase 1 clinical evaluation of NMRA-215 by the end of 2026.

NMRA closed Monday at $1.66. up 11.41%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $1.61, down 3.01%.

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