Neumora (NMRA) Down on FDA Clinical Hold on Neurology Drug

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. NMRA announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the phase I study, which evaluated NMRA-266, its positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of the M4 muscarinic receptor, for treating some types of neuropsychiatric disorders.

The regulatory body placed the clinical hold after pre-clinical data showed convulsions in rabbits following treatment with NMRA-266.

Shares of NMRA were down 17.5% on Apr 15 following the announcement of the news.

Following the FDA’s clinical hold, the phase I single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose study investigating NMRA-266 has been paused.

However, around 30 participants who were already dosed in the above mentioned early-stage study have not experienced any evidence of convulsions as of now. The company is currently working closely with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold.

NMRA-266 is being developed as a treatment for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

In March 2024, Neumora announced that a phase Ib study evaluating NMRA-266 in schizophrenia was expected to be initiated in the second half of 2024, with data from the same anticipated in 2025.

The company also intended to announce data from the phase I single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose study on NMRA-266 in healthy adult participants by the middle of 2024.

The FDA’s clinical hold is likely to delay further development of NMRA-266. This, in a way, is likely to nullify the company’s prior guidance regarding the development plan of NMRA-266.

It remains to be seen whether the company will move ahead with the development of NMRA-266 for treating schizophrenia or any other neuropsychiatric disorders or whether it will scrap all development plans for NMRA-266.

Neumora’s lead pipeline candidate is navacaprant (NMRA-140), which is being developed in the phase III KOASTAL program (KOASTAL-1, KOASTAL-2, and KOASTAL-3 studies) as a potential monotherapy treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Top-line data from the KOASTAL-1 study is expected in the second half of 2024, while top-line data from the KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 studies are expected in the first half of 2025.

Neumora also plans to begin a phase II study on navacaprant for treating bipolar depression in the first half of 2024.

Neumora currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

