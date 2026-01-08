Neumann Advisory Cuts Loose Pony AI Shares Worth $23.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 1,031,880 shares of Pony AI Inc; estimated trade size $23.21 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $-23.21 million, reflecting the total valuation change including stock price movements

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, valued at $0

The position was previously 5.9% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

On January 7, 2026, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd sold out its entire stake in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY), disposing of 1,031,880 shares in a transaction estimated at $23.21 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 7, 2026, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reported a complete sale of its Pony AI Inc. stake, disposing of 1,031,880 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.21 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. As a result, the fund reported no remaining position in Pony AI Inc. at quarter end. The net position change, including stock price moves, was $-23.21 million.

What Else to Know

The fund sold out of Pony AI Inc.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:TSLA: $292.21 million (77.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $48.25 million (12.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $25.44 million (6.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:API: $6.55 million (1.7% of AUM)

NYSE:ESTC: $2.71 million (0.7% of AUM)

As of January 7, 2026, shares were priced at $17.12, up 12.2% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 2.15 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $7.72 billion Employees 1,460 Revenue (TTM) $75.11 million Net Income (TTM) $-275.45 million

Company Snapshot

Offers autonomous mobility solutions including robotruck and robotaxi services, AV engineering, and intelligent driving software for personally-owned vehicles.

Generates revenue through transportation services, software licensing, vehicle integration, and data analytics tools for logistics and mobility platforms.

Serves logistics companies, ride-hailing platforms, and individual vehicle owners primarily in China and the United States.

Pony AI Inc. develops autonomous driving technologies, with operations in China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, robotaxi services, AV engineering solutions, and intelligent driving software products.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

By entirely closing its stake in Pony AI, Neumann Advisory has sent a clear signal that it is moving on from the self-driving company. Here's what else investors need to know.

Pony AI, which only went public back in November 2024, is a autonomous driving and AI company focused on the Chinese robotaxi market. Since its debut the company's stock has been volatile, with large swings that have seen shares increase by as much as 100% but also retreat by more than 82%. All told, shares are up 41% since its debut in late 2024.

As for its future prospects, the company already has about 1,000 robotaxis in its Chinese fleet, operating in four major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Moreover, it has plans to expand its operations to eight countries, such as Singapore and Qatar, in the coming year.

Financially, Pony AI remains a speculative startup. Revenue remains extremely modest at only $75 million over the past 12 months, and the company is far from profitable, with a net loss of more than $(275) million during the same period.

Therefore, Pony AI is the type of stock that only aggressive growth investors with a taste for speculation should consider. Value and income-oriented investors would be wise to look elsewhere.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a three-month reporting period, used for estimating transaction values.

Quarter-end position: The number of shares or value of a holding at the end of a fiscal quarter.

Reportable: Refers to holdings or transactions that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as SEC Form 13F.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Robotruck: A self-driving truck designed to transport goods without human intervention.

Robotaxi: An autonomous vehicle that provides taxi services without a human driver.

AV engineering: The design and development of autonomous vehicle systems and related technologies.

Vehicle integration: The process of incorporating new technologies or systems into vehicles to enhance functionality or performance.



