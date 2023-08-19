NEULAND LABORATORIES (NSE:NEULANDLAB) Price Target Increased by 47.87% to 2,555.10

The average one-year price target for NEULAND LABORATORIES (NSE:NEULANDLAB) has been revised to 2,555.10 / share. This is an increase of 47.87% from the prior estimate of 1,727.88 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,575.60 to a high of 3,622.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.69% from the latest reported closing price of 2,829.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEULAND LABORATORIES. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEULANDLAB is 0.10%, an increase of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 520K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEULANDLAB by 21.52% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 12K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEULANDLAB by 68.23% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 10K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEULANDLAB by 2.54% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEULANDLAB by 10.22% over the last quarter.

