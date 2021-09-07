Markets

NeuExcell, Spark Therapeutics To Collaborate To Develop Novel Gene Therapy For Huntington's Disease

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - NeuExcell Therapeutics announced that it has agreed gene therapy collaboration with Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY) to develop an effective and safe treatment for patients suffering from Huntington's Disease or HD.

Under deal, Spark Therapeutics has the option to license the exclusive worldwide rights of the NeuExcell's HD program. Under the Option, NeuExcell said it is eligible to receive upfront, license fees, R&D and Sales milestone payments up to about $190 million plus product royalties.

Under terms, Spark Therapeutics will get access to NeuExcell's proprietary neuro-regenerative gene therapy platform and capabilities. NeuExcell's research team will collaborate closely with Spark Therapeutics to advance the program.

"We are looking forward to our collaboration with NeuExcell and to explore their unique neuroregenerative gene therapy platform," said Federico Mingozzi, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Spark Therapeutics.

