NeueHealth Q1 Revenue Drops

(RTTNews) - NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE), a health insurance company, Wednesday reported net income from continuing operations of $5.69 million for the first quarter compared with loss of $53.92 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company posted loss from continuing operations per share of $2.31 compared with $9.04 loss last year.

Net loss was $28.52 million or $3.53 per share, narrower than $186.91 million or $23.68 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $245.1 million from $300.55 million in the previous year.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be about $1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.