News & Insights

Markets
NEUE

NeueHealth Q1 Revenue Drops

May 08, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE), a health insurance company, Wednesday reported net income from continuing operations of $5.69 million for the first quarter compared with loss of $53.92 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company posted loss from continuing operations per share of $2.31 compared with $9.04 loss last year.

Net loss was $28.52 million or $3.53 per share, narrower than $186.91 million or $23.68 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $245.1 million from $300.55 million in the previous year.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be about $1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.