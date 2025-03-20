NEUEHEALTH Earnings Results: $NEUE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEUEHEALTH ($NEUE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$7.41 per share, missing estimates of -$4.07 by $3.34. The company also reported revenue of $232,640,000, missing estimates of $256,968,936 by $-24,328,936.

NEUEHEALTH Insider Trading Activity

NEUEHEALTH insiders have traded $NEUE stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE LAWRENCE III MIKAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 142,128 shares for an estimated $941,526 .

. JAY MATUSHAK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,538 shares for an estimated $107,877 .

. TOMAS OROZCO (EVP, Consumer Care) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,556 shares for an estimated $58,247 .

. JEFFERY MICHAEL CRAIG (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,370 shares for an estimated $58,093 .

. JEFFREY J SCHERMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,347 shares for an estimated $30,346.

NEUEHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of NEUEHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

