Neuberger Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Neuberger Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc C (Symbol: NBXG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.39, changing hands as low as $14.21 per share. Neuberger Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc C shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBXG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.90 per share, with $15.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.29.

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