Neuberger Intermediate Municipal Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NBH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Neuberger Intermediate Municipal Fund (Symbol: NBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.22, changing hands as high as $10.29 per share. Neuberger Intermediate Municipal Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.69 per share, with $10.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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