Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.41%, the lowest has been 7.20%, and the highest has been 21.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.12 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRO is 0.01%, an increase of 70.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.61% to 4,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 40.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 50.55% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 78.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 423.89% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 84.68% over the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in securities issued by Real Estate Companies, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The Fund utilizes leverage through a secured credit facility.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.