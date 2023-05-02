Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.38%, the lowest has been 7.20%, and the highest has been 21.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRO is 0.00%, a decrease of 62.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 3,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 87.31% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 34.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 38.89% over the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in securities issued by Real Estate Companies, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The Fund utilizes leverage through a secured credit facility.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.