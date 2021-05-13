Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.55, the dividend yield is 8.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRO was $4.55, representing a -5.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.80 and a 56.9% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.