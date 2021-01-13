Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRO was $3.98, representing a -34.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.08 and a 105.15% increase over the 52 week low of $1.94.

