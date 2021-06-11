Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.12, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRO was $5.12, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.15 and a 47.55% increase over the 52 week low of $3.47.

