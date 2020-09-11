Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that NRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.82, the dividend yield is 12.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRO was $3.82, representing a -37.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.08 and a 96.91% increase over the 52 week low of $1.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

