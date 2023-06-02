Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.67%, the lowest has been 5.94%, and the highest has been 13.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.64 (n=91).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBXG is 0.47%, an increase of 41.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 28,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City Of London Investment Management holds 4,151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,940K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 77.39% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 3,375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 25.15% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,512K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 1,210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, in any market capitalization range, that in the Portfolio Managers' view, demonstrate significant growth potential from the development, advancement, use or sale of products, processes or services related to the fifth generation mobile network and future generations of mobile network connectivity and technology. The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation and income through a global portfolio focused on $13.1tn1 of potential opportunity in next generation connectivity. NBXG is led by an experienced, global investment team, overseen by Portfolio Managers in Asia and the U.S.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.