Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.58%, the lowest has been 5.94%, and the highest has been 13.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.64 (n=88).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBXG is 0.60%, an increase of 60.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.11% to 27,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City Of London Investment Management holds 4,377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing an increase of 47.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 119.35% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,512K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 1,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 64.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBXG by 169.98% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, in any market capitalization range, that in the Portfolio Managers' view, demonstrate significant growth potential from the development, advancement, use or sale of products, processes or services related to the fifth generation mobile network and future generations of mobile network connectivity and technology. The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation and income through a global portfolio focused on $13.1tn1 of potential opportunity in next generation connectivity. NBXG is led by an experienced, global investment team, overseen by Portfolio Managers in Asia and the U.S.

