Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NBO) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.96%, the lowest has been 2.98%, and the highest has been 5.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBO is 0.10%, an increase of 32.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 1,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 31.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBO by 110.65% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBO by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 143K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBO by 0.77% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBO by 13.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 25.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBO by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The Fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.