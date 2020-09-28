Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that NBO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.75, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBO was $11.75, representing a -10.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.20 and a 30.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

