Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that NBO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.45, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBO was $12.45, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.85 and a 12.87% increase over the 52 week low of $11.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

