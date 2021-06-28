Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that NBO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.36, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBO was $13.36, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.50 and a 15.97% increase over the 52 week low of $11.52.

NBO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

