Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that NBO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBO was $12.4, representing a -6.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.20 and a 37.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

