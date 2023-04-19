Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.98%, the lowest has been 2.99%, and the highest has been 5.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBO is 0.05%, a decrease of 26.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 1,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 59K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 331K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 68.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBO by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The Fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

