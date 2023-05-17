Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NBH) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 4.14%, and the highest has been 6.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBH is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 4,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiera Capital holds 292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBH by 47.69% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBH by 32.63% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBH by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBH by 18.97% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 216K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH or the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The Fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

