Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that NBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.22, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBH was $14.22, representing a -15.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 27.53% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

