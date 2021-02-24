Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that NBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.42, the dividend yield is 4.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBH was $15.42, representing a -9.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 38.3% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

