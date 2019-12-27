Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that NBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.52, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBH was $15.52, representing a -5.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.37 and a 24.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.46.

