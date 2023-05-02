Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.77%, the lowest has been 7.53%, and the highest has been 51.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.70 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NML is 0.15%, a decrease of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 32,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City Of London Investment Management holds 8,211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,491K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NML by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 5,607K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 2,877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NML by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NML by 99.90% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 882K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML or the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy companies. The Fund seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund utilizes leverage through a secured margin facility.

