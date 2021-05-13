Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NML the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.61, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NML was $4.61, representing a -3.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.77 and a 100.43% increase over the 52 week low of $2.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NML Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.