Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.35% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.32, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NML was $4.32, representing a 1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.24 and a 300% increase over the 52 week low of $1.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NML Dividend History page.

