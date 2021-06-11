Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that NML the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.24, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NML was $5.24, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.29 and a 127.83% increase over the 52 week low of $2.30.

