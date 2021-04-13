Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.23, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NML was $4.23, representing a -3.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.38 and a 97.66% increase over the 52 week low of $2.14.

