Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NML has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NML was $3.95, representing a -45.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.25 and a 265.74% increase over the 52 week low of $1.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NML Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

