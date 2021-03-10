Neuberger Berman launches two sustainable equity funds

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Mar 10 (IFR) - Private investment manager Neuberger Berman is launching two sustainable equity UCITS funds to strengthen its ESG offering across asset classes, as the firm moves towards full ESG integration.

More than 80% of Neuberger Berman’s US$405bn of assets under management are ESG integrated, up from 60% in 2017, and its ESG offering spans emerging market debt, global high-yield securities and Japanese equities.

The Neuberger Berman Global Sustainable Equity and European Sustainable Equity funds will be actively managed by Hendrik-Jan Boer, Alex Zuiderwijk and Jeroen Brand, who were hired in November.

In line with French and European ESG regulations, both funds will be classified under the French ‘significant engaging methodology’ and EU Article 9, as of March 10, which shows a dedicated ESG approach.

The high conviction funds will select stocks based on material ESG factors and analysis focusing on fintech and financial inclusion, energy transition, digital enterprise, conscious consumers, and access to healthcare.

Neuberger Berman manages a range of strategies including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate, and hedge funds for institutions, advisers, and individual investors globally. It is 100% owned by its employees.

The firm was rated A+ in the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment assessment report for the second consecutive year last year for its approach to ESG integration across asset classes, and was named a 2020 PRI Leader.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Ian Edmondson)

