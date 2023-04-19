Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.14%, the lowest has been 4.14%, and the highest has been 6.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBH is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.28% to 4,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Melfa Wealth Management holds 21K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 71.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBH by 242.72% over the last quarter.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 64.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBH by 29.44% over the last quarter.

RMMBX - Aspiriant Risk-Managed Municipal Bond Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH or the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The Fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

