Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.32, the dividend yield is 9.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHS was $11.32, representing a -11.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.80 and a 71.87% increase over the 52 week low of $6.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.