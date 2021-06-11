Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that NHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.25, the dividend yield is 8.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHS was $13.25, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.41 and a 30.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHS Dividend History page.

