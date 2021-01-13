Dividends
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that NHS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHS was $11.79, representing a -7.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.80 and a 79.01% increase over the 52 week low of $6.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

