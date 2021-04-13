Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that NHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.92, the dividend yield is 8.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHS was $12.92, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.97 and a 39.22% increase over the 52 week low of $9.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.